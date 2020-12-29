A Forgotten Jesse Eisenberg Movie Hits Netflix This Week

If you’re a comedy fan, this week’s Netflix addition of 30 Minutes or Less is likely to be right up your alley. The 2011 flick is a fast-paced and hilarious romp guaranteed to get some laughs out of you, especially if you’re into its stellar cast.

30 Minutes or Less stars Jesse Eisenberg as a pizza delivery guy who lives a fairly tame life, but when a chance encounter with two criminals leads to his kidnapping, he’s forced to adapt to an unhinged world of terror and excitement. With a bomb strapped to his chest, he needs to infiltrate and rob a bank in thirty minutes or less, and as expected, plenty of hijinks are certain to take place in order to make that happen.

The film also stars Aziz Ansari, Danny McBride and Nick Swardson in roles that couldn’t be any better suited for them, but critics weren’t entirely kind to the movie upon its release. Many felt the big name comedy actors added a lot of laughs throughout but that the narrative inconsistencies got in the way and the darker humor elements didn’t land quite as well, ultimately earning the flick only a 44% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Still, though there are certainly some missteps along the way, those just looking for a fun movie night will find that 30 Minutes or Less is worth a watch, especially considering its brief runtime of only 83 minutes. Plus, it’s a good opportunity to see Jesse Eisenberg in one of the films that helped propel him to stardom and land him his larger roles in recent years.

Tell us, though, do you plan on catching the movie when it drops later this week on January 1st? As always, let us know down below.