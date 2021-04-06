A Forgotten Johnny Depp Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

A decade ago, Johnny Depp and Angelina Jolie were undoubtedly two of the biggest and most bankable stars in Hollywood, but their standings have diminished somewhat for a variety of reasons. Long before his bitter and protracted divorce battle opposite ex-wife Amber Heard, Depp’s star had been fading anyway following a series of critical and commercial disappointments like The Rum Diary, The Lone Ranger, Transcendence, Mortdecai and Alice Through the Looking Glass.

As for Jolie, the Academy Award winner scaled back her onscreen output to focus on raising her family and move into directing, with her upcoming turn in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Eternals marking just her fifth live-action role since she teamed up with Depp for 2010’s romantic thriller The Tourist.

The project came with some serious pedigree, boasting two A-list megastars in the lead roles and acclaimed German filmmaker Florian Henckel von Donnersmarck behind the camera, who also co-wrote the script with Oscar winning scribes Julian Fellowes and Christopher McQuarrie. The plot follows Johnny Depp‘s math teacher who bumps into Jolie’s mysterious stranger while traveling across Europe, before they find themselves drawn together and into a game of intercontinental cat and mouse.

The Tourist earned over $278 million at the box office and secured three Golden Globe nominations after landing nods for Best Picture, Best Actor and Best Actress in the Musical or Comedy category, but it was widely panned by critics. The movie holds a 20% score on Rotten Tomatoes, but that hasn’t stopped the star powered crime story from finding a new life on Netflix, where it’s become one of the most-watched titles on the platform over the last few days, and it could yet continue to rise higher up the rankings.