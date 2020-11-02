A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Keanu Reeves has been blessed with numerous hit movies in his time, from Bill & Ted to The Matrix to John Wick. But hey, they can’t all be hits. Still, fans of the eternally youthful star can rediscover some of his lesser known films thanks to streaming and it seems that Netflix users are doing just that this week, as a forgotten thriller from five years ago starring Reeves is dominating the site.

According to FlixPatrol’s Top 10 chart, 2015’s Knock Knock is the seventh most-watched movie on Netflix in the US today. If you haven’t heard of it – which seems likely – the pic features Reeves as a devoted father and happily married man who helps two stranded women (Lorenza Izzo and Ana de Armas) when they knock on his door. However, his kind gesture will prove to be his undoing, as the pair go about systematically destroying his idyllic life.

Knock Knock – a loose remake of 1977’s Death Game – comes from Hostel and Cabin Fever director Eli Roth, though it’s not one of his most successful movies. It sports an approval rating of just 37% on Rotten Tomatoes, whose critical consensus reads: “Knock Knock brings a lot of talent to bear on its satirical approach to torture horror, but not effectively enough to overcome its repetitive story or misguidedly campy tone.”

Still, there’s much to recommend giving it a go if you’re a fan of Roth’s work or Reeves as an actor. Likewise, Ana de Armas lovers will want to catch it, too, as it was an important notch in her career. Knock Knock stands as the actress’ first major US movie before her later breakout roles in the likes of Blade Runner 2049 and Knives Out.

You can next see Keanu Reeves in The Matrix 4 and de Armas in No Time to Die, both scheduled for next year. Meanwhile, Eli Roth’s History of Horror is currently airing new episodes weekly on AMC.