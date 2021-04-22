A Forgotten Keanu Reeves Movie Is Now Streaming For Free

Keanu Reeves is a legend of action cinema, having starred in a string of all-time greats dating back 30 years. Anyone who takes top billing in Point Break, Speed, The Matrix and John Wick is always going to be renowned for their prowess when it comes to running and gunning, but not only is the beloved star a much better actor than he gets credit for, he’s also very underrated as a romantic lead.

Over a decade after Speed, Reeves reunited with Sandra Bullock for romance drama The Lake House, a remake of 2000 South Korean film Il Mare. Of course, because this is noted sci-fi nut Keanu we’re talking about, there’s a major twist that drives the entire narrative which naturally revolves around time travel and a magic mailbox.

Bullock’s doctor lives in the present day at the titular abode, and when she’s packing up to leave she puts a letter in the mail to welcome the next resident. However, Reeves’ architect discovers the message, despite the fact that his existence is unfolding two years in the past. Naturally, this blossoms into a romance as they pass increasingly personal letters back and forth, but matters of time and circumstance keep them apart.

It’s a wild premise for any movie, never mind a slow burning love story, and writer David Auburn’s script doesn’t elevate the material beyond cliche, although the two A-list leads generate the requisite amount of chemistry. The Lake House was a solid hit at the box office after hauling in $100 million, but reviews were mixed at best. It’s now streaming for free on YouTube Movies, though, for those who want to see Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock back together but aren’t in the mood to watch them trapped on a bus that can’t slow down.