A Forgotten Norman Reedus Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Norman Reedus has done very well for himself over the last decade or so playing Daryl Dixon on The Walking Dead, a role that’s turned him into one of the most popular and highest-paid actors on TV. However, the 51 year-old’s cinematic career has never really taken off, and his rare ventures into the world of feature film usually come in projects that fly under the radar.

That being said, he did show up in John Hillcoat’s Triple 9 back in 2016, and though the heist thriller, which follows “a gang of criminals and corrupt cops who plan the murder of a police officer to pull off a big job,” failed to perform well with audiences, earning just over $25 million on a $20 million budget, it was certainly an enjoyable watch. After all, the star-studded ensemble featured Casey Affleck, Chiwitel Ejiofor, Anthony Mackie, Aaron Paul, Gal Gadot, Woody Harrelson and Kate Winslet, and all of them put in good work.

The movie offered up some genuine thrills as well and though it didn’t exactly reinvent the crime genre, it’d be fair to say that it deserves more credit than it was given upon its release. And now, thanks to Netflix, it’s finally getting exactly that.

Ever since it debuted on the platform earlier this week, Triple 9 has been pulling in a lot of viewers and today, it sits comfortably as the 7th biggest title on the streaming site overall and the 3rd biggest movie. Which is impressive for a forgotten thriller.

Of course, this is far from the first film of its kind to achieve such a high rank on the Netflix charts and each week seemingly sees a new pic come out of nowhere and surface on the Top 10 list, with subscribers hungry for content that they may have overlooked initially.

But tell us, have you checked out Triple 9 yet? If so, did you enjoy it?