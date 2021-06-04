A Forgotten Paul Rudd Movie Is Finding New Life On Netflix

There are a couple of types of pics that tend to perform really well on Netflix: animated family films and little-remembered efforts featuring big name actors. And the latest title to edge its way onto the streamer’s Top 10 most-watched movies list actually fits into both categories.

2009’s star-studded DreamWorks animation Monsters vs. Aliens currently ranks as the 7th most popular pic on Netflix in the United States, according to the latest stats from FlixPatrol. One of those films that tells you all you need to know about it in the title, the movie follows a group of mutants and monsters being pressed into service by the U.S. government to combat an extraterrestrial invasion. Reese Witherspoon leads as Susan/Ginormica, a woman struck by a meteorite on her wedding day who grows to 50 feet tall. The stellar cast likewise includes Seth Rogen, Kiefer Sutherland, Hugh Laurie, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Amy Poehler and Paul Rudd.

Reviews were positive for the pic, with MvA standing at a very solid 73% on Rotten Tomatoes. As the critics consensus puts it: “Though it doesn’t approach the depth of the best animated films, Monsters Vs. Aliens has enough humor and special effects to entertain moviegoers of all ages.” Despite earning $381.5 million at the box office, though, it was clearly deemed not enough of a success to warrant a sequel. However, a Nickelodeon series did follow, albeit without the original voice actors reprising their roles.

You can clearly see Netflix’s algorithm at work with the kind of movies that are occupying the Top 10 chart lately, as alien invasion animation Home is currently in second place, with robot uprising flick The Mitchells vs. The Machines in sixth. The popularity of those two titles has no doubt helped the similarly themed Monsters vs. Aliens shoot up the rankings itself and you can catch it on Netflix now if you haven’t already.