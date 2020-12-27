A Forgotten Ryan Reynolds Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

Animated sequel The Croods: A New Age laughed in the face of the Coronavirus pandemic, and unlike the vast majority of studio blockbusters that either packed up and fled to 2021 or went straight to streaming, the second outing for the prehistoric clan moved forward a month into November.

Of course, the studio tried to kill the Croods once before and failed, so they’re clearly made of tough stuff, and A New Age posted some surprisingly strong box office numbers, topping the domestic charts for three straight weeks and raking in close to $100 million globally before releasing on VOD last Friday.

The first installment is proving to be equally popular right now as well, with many Netflix subscribers presumably hosting a Croods double bill from the comfort of their own homes, and they might even be throwing in the four seasons of animated spinoff Dawn of the Croods for good measure. The Academy Award nominated family film cracked the Top 10 most-watched list when it was first added to the library back in September, and has shown some incredible staying power to remain on the fringes ever since. In fact, it currently sits as the seventh most popular movie in the US.

The Croods isn’t exactly going to go down in history as an all-time classic, but it provides plenty of entertainment and makes for a reasonably diverting adventure, with the star-studded cast including Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone and Nicolas Cage all on typically charismatic form.

It felt like exactly the type of movie that would spawn sequels, and while there were a couple of pretty severe roadblocks encountered along the way, as one of very few titles to have pulled in nine figures from a theatrical run since the beginning of March, we may not have seen the last of the gang just yet.