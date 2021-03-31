A forgotten Shia LaBeouf movie is blowing up on Netflix right now.

2012’s crime drama Lawless is finding a lot of love on the streaming platform today, as it’s currently the ninth most-viewed film on the site in the US, according to FlixPatrol’s latest rankings. Though little remembered these days, Lawless has so much talent involved that it’s well worth revisiting it or catching for the first time if you haven’t seen it already.

From Triple 9 director John Hillcoat and written by rock star Nick Cave, Lawless follows three brothers (played by LaBeouf, Tom Hardy and Jason Clarke) running a bootlegging business in Prohibition-era Virginia as they’re hunted down by a ruthless deputy (Guy Pearce). As if that’s not enough A-list stars involved as it is, the supporting cast also includes Jessica Chastain, Dane DeHaan, Mia Wasikowska and Gary Oldman.

It wasn’t a massive hit at the time, though Lawless still managed to more than double its slim $26 million budget at the box office, earning back $56 million. Reviews were warm, if not spectacular, with praise mostly given to the direction and the performances. It sits at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a more favorable audience score of 74%. “Grim, bloody, and utterly flawed,” reads the critics consensus, “Lawless doesn’t quite achieve the epic status it strains for, but it’s too beautifully filmed and powerfully acted to dismiss.”

Of course, Shia LaBeouf recently appeared in one of Netflix’s most acclaimed original movies of the year so far – moving drama Pieces of a Woman, which has earned leading actress Vanessa Kirby an Academy Award nomination. Unfortunately, however, some serious allegations of domestic and sexual abuse have been levelled against him by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs, something which appears to have killed his career for the moment and has led to the actor taking a break from the industry. Still, Lawless is well worth a watch and it seems that many Netflix subscribers are digging it right now.