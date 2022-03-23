Forgotten Spider-Man Chris Pine responds to ‘No Way Home’ snub

Spider-Man: No Way Home made fans’ dreams come true by uniting Tom Holland’s Peter Parker with his two cinematic forebears, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. But — not to sound ungrateful — the multiversal team-up wasn’t as complete as it could’ve been. Imagine if the climactic battle against the Sinister Five had brought back as many Spideys actors as possible, like 1970s TV star Nicholas Hammond or Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse‘s Jake Johnson.

Not to mention Chris Pine. Yup, though it’s often overlooked, the Star Trek icon has also voiced the webhead as he featured as the original Peter from Miles Morales’ dimension in Spider-Verse, while Johnson portrayed the variant, Peter B. Parker. Having Pine turn up in No Way Home as a live-action alternate wallcrawler, finally bringing him into the MCU fold, would have been pretty epic for sure. Still, Pine doesn’t hold any grudges against Marvel for not extending an invite.

While speaking to Yahoo Entertainment to promote his new movie, spy thriller The Contractor, the Wonder Woman actor responded to whether he wished he’d appeared in the recent mega-hit. Pine gave a laidback response to the question, though. “That’s a full team already,” Pine said, referencing Holland, Garfield, and Maguire’s trio. “I’ll happily miss out on that.”

It seems likely, then, that Into the Spider-Verse could be Pine’s only time playing the legendary hero as, with his Peter dead, he probably won’t reprise his role in the incoming sequels, Across the Spider-Verse (Parts One and Two). Johnson will, however, be back as Peter B., along with Shameik Moore as Miles and Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen. Additionally, Issa Rae is set to join the ensemble as Spider-Woman.

While we wait for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) to debut in theaters this Oct. 7, the Chris Pine-less Spider-Man: No Way Home is out on digital now and arrives on disc from April 12.