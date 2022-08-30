Fortune-telling film buffs debate which movies are destined to become classics

Typically, living through a historic event isn’t something you want to do (see: the coronavirus pandemic, most of the Trump presidency, the inevitable collapse of society under the weight of late-stage capitalism, among others). But, some refreshing outliers to this matter just might be found playing in your local cinema.

Indeed, we may never know it going in, but some of the best movies of the last decade are almost certainly destined to stand the test of time, or perhaps become worthy of a reappraisal. So, the folks over at r/movies have whipped out their crystal balls and media literacy to declare which modern films will go on to be considered classics.

One user noticed an absence of votes for Mad Max: Fury Road, but quickly reconciled it with the most obvious explanation.

But after some shoutouts for the acclaimed action film started rolling in, another user seemed to go looking for a fight.

Another user tossed a pair of reputable horror films into the mix, naming The Lighthouse and Mandy as two films with “classic” potential. With Willem Dafoe, Robert Pattinson, Nicolas Cage, a deft handling of cosmic horror, and a high-flying love letter to the splatterpunk genre between them, these two movies are certainly locked and loaded for the history books.

One other responder, alongside a firm list of potential shoo-ins such as Get Out and Parasite, considered the gravitas that Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame have brought to the superhero genre, noting that while they likely wouldn’t hold their own against most movies as a whole, their cultural impact simply cannot be ignored.

And thus, it seems like the younger moviegoers of today will have plenty of stories to tell the next generation; you can almost hear the “I saw Blade Runner 2049 when it first came out” prefaces now.