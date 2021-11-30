While we’re all enjoying the warmth and glow of the holiday season and watching our favorite festive films, we’re also sad to have seen spooky season comes to an end. There’s something frighteningly delightful about the season, and while the entertainment realm gears more towards feel-good holiday films this time of year, there are still horror options being released for those who love a good scare all year round.

This week, Bloody-Disgusting shares four fantastic new terrifying films and a new season of a prehistoric series that’ll send chills down your spine. Taking everything from the beloved advent calendar and family/friend get-togethers and turning them into horrific tragedies might have you rethinking some holiday traditions this year.

Here’s a bit more about each of the new terrifying and festive films you can watch this week.

The Advent Calendar – Dec. 2

We all look forward to advent calendars each year — the trinkets and treats you get as you count down the days until Santa’s arrival. There’s magic in the tradition, so when an injured dancer receives an advent calendar, she’s excited for the prospect of it. That is until some bizarre things start happening.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Eva, an ex-dancer, is now living in a wheelchair, unable to walk. When her friend Sophie gives her an old wooden antique advent calendar before Christmas, she realizes each window contains a surprise that triggers repercussions in real life: some of them good, but most of them bad… Now Eva will have to choose between getting rid of the calendar or walking again… even if it causes death around her.”

Silent Night – Dec. 3

We couldn’t get through this trailer without laughing, but it was so unsettling at the same time that some moments felt more like nervous laughter than comedy. After watching the trailer in its entirety, it makes sense that one would feel that way.

As friends and family get together for a holiday dinner, it soon becomes evident that there’s more at stake here than just togetherness. It’s the end of the world, and it seems that no amount of preparation could genuinely make one ready to say goodbye.

The synopsis for Silent Night is as follows:

“A couple invite their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times — but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something isn’t quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or wine can make mankind’s imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated.”

Wolf – Dec. 3

We all know the age-old romance story of boy meets girl, they fall in love, and they get their happily ever after. What does that have to do with a horror film? Well, in this case — everything. When a young adult with species identity disorder lives as a wolf, his parents try everything to help him.

He’s soon sent to a place claiming to help young adults who feel like they’re of a different species become human once more. What could go wrong, right? The path to human-ness should be easy until he meets a young woman who feels she’s a wild cat. Will they work together to finish the program or walk away from it completley?

The official synopsis for the film is as follows:

“Believing he’s a wolf trapped in a man’s body, Jacob eats, sleeps and lives like one — much to the shock of his family. When he’s sent to a clinic, Jacob and his animal-bound peers are forced to undergo increasingly extreme forms of curative therapies. However, once he meets the mysterious Wildcat, their friendship blossoms into an undeniable infatuation, and Jacob must decide whether to renounce his true self for love.”

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous – Dec. 3

While this is a little less horror, it’s still included in the new releases this week because — let’s face it; you’d be terrified if a dinosaur joined you on a boat. Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous is a series that has introduced us to a slew of characters fans have grown to love, and it looks like this upcoming season will put them through their most significant trials yet.

In an interview with EW, show-runner Scott Kramer had this to say about season 4.

“Boy, they can’t catch a break. In the writers’ room, we start feeling bad because we’ve grown really attached to these characters. With everything in this show with dinosaurs and now everything else this trailer throws at them, it all comes back to these kids and these relationships. But yeah, just when things seem to be going well, not so much.”

Are you looking forward to watching any of these new horror releases? Let’s talk about it.