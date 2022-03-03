France to remove vaccine pass requirements for cinemas in coming weeks

As early as March 14, French cinemas and other centers of entertainment will no longer require a pass indicating full vaccination against COVID. The newly-relaxed rules also extend to other leisure venues, such as bars, theatres, restaurants, gyms, and amusement parks, as well as long-distance trains. The French Prime Minister, Jean Castex, provided the update earlier today, according to Deadline‘s account.

“The situation is getting better thanks to our collective efforts,” Castex said on TF1’s mid-day news program, “We are therefore going to proceed with a new phase of easing measures.” Castex also announced that masks will no longer be required anywhere save for public transport and in medical establishments beginning on March 14.

The French government has been in phase-out mode on its COVID-19 restrictions since the start of the new year, which has seen it tighten some measures, while gradually easing up on others. By the end of February, the mask requirement had already been lifted in French movie theaters and in other public gathering spaces, whereas a vaccination pass remained mandatory. As part of the leniency, the sale of concessions was also permitted at that time.

Work from home rules were also relaxed, nightclubs reopened, and the maximum number of people allowed into sports and entertainment venues was raised.

The Parliament-approved vaccination pass has remained a highly contentious issue since it came into effect in late January. When it was introduced, the understanding was that the measures would remain in effect until the summer. However, with the Omicron variant dissipating, the resulting risk to public health has significantly lessened, and cases now stand at a weekly average of less than 55,000 new infections, as compared to over 70,000 the previous week.