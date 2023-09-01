Freeform’s ’31 Nights of Halloween’ schedule is what dreams (and nightmares) are made of

Like hot cocoa at Christmas, stuffing at Thanksgiving, and crying when you see the castle at Magic Kingdom for the first time in a while, some things must exist for a special occasion to feel all the more magical. For fans of Halloween and spooky season, one of those things is Freeform‘s 31 nights of Halloween.

From the heartwarming and hauntingly hilarious to the spine-tingling and superheroic, Freeform has quite the lineup for fans of all things eerie, and it all kicks off on Oct. 1 with Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas — because how could it not?

In addition to animated classics like Toy Story of Terror!, Hotel Transylvania, and Monsters Inc., audiences will also be able to sink their fans into films like Hocus Pocus, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Zombies, and The Craft — because it isn’t Halloween without Skeet Ulrich.

welcome home, spooky season is officially here. get ready for @31nights with this spellbinding lineup ✨ watch all october, only on @freeformtv. #31NightsofHalloween get the FULL SCHEDULE in our link in bio. pic.twitter.com/P0DEZCFsCA — Freeform (@FreeformTV) August 31, 2023

The Halloween special airs several films throughout the weeks leading up to our favorite holiday, and the great thing about them is that there’s something for everyone, like the features we named above; there are even movies like Twilight and Spider-Man for fans who like spooky season without as much, well — spook.

This year’s 31 Nights of Halloween programming schedule includes some premieres for Freeform, like Encanto, Zombies, and Zombies 2, and the infamous Treehouse of Horror marathon, which we happily watch yearly.

The full lineup is available above, and the image has been shared on several social media platforms with fans looking forward to the big month. Halloween deserves more than a one-day celebration, and with so many scary movies, TV shows, and shorts that honor everything from the gory, intense, and possessed to the haunted, animated, and heartwarming — we’ll need all the time to enjoy them all.

Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween kicks off on Oct. 1, so cancel all of your evening plans that month; you won’t want to miss a moment.