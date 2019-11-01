Though October 31st has passed, as many of us get over our various alcohol or sugar-based hangovers, remnants of Halloween still live on. So why not keep the party going with a few swigs (or bottles) of unofficially licensed Friday the 13th beer?

Brewer Roger Krzeminski has made that dream possible…at least for some. Fortunate enough to visit Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco in Hardwick, New Jersey – the site that served as Camp Crystal Lake throughout the series – the beer-enthusiast had the brilliant idea to craft drinks from the water of the iconic location.

“I asked at camp if I could take a few gallons of Crystal Lake water to make beer since I’m an avid homebrewer. I figured how cool would it be to make beer……from actual Crystal Lake water!?”

Unfortunately, this product won’t be available for the majority of us, given that Krzeminski only nabbed a few gallons of the stuff. But, the fact that it exists at all is still a lot of fun to think about.

“These are purely for personal consumption and gifts for friends/family. I’m not selling these or anything of that sort. If I am fortunate enough to be invited back to camp by the generous folks at Crystal Lake Tours (CLT), I would be thrilled to get the opportunity to make more. At the end of the day, this project of mine would have never left the ground if it weren’t for the generosity and goodwill of the people at CLT. If anything were to come of this, I’d truly love for the outcome to be more people directed to the website and buy souvenirs, tour tickets or merchandise to support the camp and to keep ‘Camp Crystal Lake’ thriving so future fans and scouts can still see this place and enjoy the experiences as much as I really have.”

So, to reiterate, it sounds like this stuff isn’t going to hit the market anytime soon – though the fact that the idea was not only made, but actually materialized is awesome.

As for Jason Voorhees himself, we don’t know when exactly he’ll be wreaking havoc on the screen again. Earlier this year, there were reports that Jason Lives director Tom McLoughlin had put pen to paper and came up with a new script. But a ferocious legal battle surrounding the franchise has made the future of Friday the 13th all but crystal clear.