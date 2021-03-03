Friday The 13th Star Shares BTS Image Of Jason Sinking In The Ocean

The 2009 reboot of Friday the 13th was the last time that iconic slasher Jason Voorhees was seen on the big screen. The man who portrayed him, Derek Mears, has shared a BTS image from his time as the Camp Crystal Lake Killer.

The still is taken from the end of the movie after Jason is seemingly killed by siblings Clay and Whitney, after the search for the latter forms the bulk of the film’s plot when Jason kidnaps her due to her resembling his mother when she was younger. They dump his body into the lake where it sinks to the bottom, a rather fetchingly lit shot of which can be seen in the image. Mears clarifies that despite appearances he isn’t actually smiling, but that the side of his mouth had been wired open to fully apply the makeup.

Mears started in the industry as a stuntman and bit part actor, typically portraying anonymous thugs and minor antagonists due to his imposing size and intimidating appearance suiting him to villainous roles. Friday the 13th was a breakthrough performance for him, leading to larger roles such as in Predators, where he portrayed the classic iteration of the alien trophy hunter, or more recently as the eponymous star of the unfairly cancelled horror series Swamp Thing.

As he is often unrecognizable under heavy layers of makeup playing various monsters, the performances instead require him to portray characters physically, something he has demonstrated a talent for with the likes of the anti-Santa Krampus in a Christmas episode of stoic fantasy action series Grimm or the demon lord Moloch (among others) in bonkers fantasy horror series Sleepy Hollow.

Mears is still contracted to play Jason at least one more time, so if the legal mire that has prevented any Friday the 13th movies being made for over a decade is finally resolved, there is a good chance that he will be the one to once again wield the machete and pick off unsuspecting campers.