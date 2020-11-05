Fright Night Director Says He’s Planning A Halloween-Style Sequel

In a few years, David Gordon Green’s Halloween is going to have a lot to answer for. Ever since the filmmaker brought Michael Myers back to the big screen by disregarding the rest of the franchise and crafting a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s classic 1978 original, countless others in the industry have intimated that they want to achieve something similar with their own properties, and even the team behind 1990’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have recently voiced a desire to mimic the success of the rejuvenated slasher series.

The latest person to throw their hat into the ring is Tom Holland, but before you get any ideas about the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man stepping behind the camera, we’re talking about the director of 1985 cult classic Fright Night. The self-aware horror movie finds a teenager convinced that his new next door neighbor is a vampire, and after a series of strange events are set in motion, the youngster is forced to turn to a washed-up TV star for help.

Fright Night was a decent sized hit at the box office and went on to spawn a disappointing sequel three years later, while a surprisingly enjoyable remake arrived in 2011 that featured great performances from Anton Yelchin, Colin Farrell and David Tennant, which led to a terrible follow-up of its own that had nothing to do with the first movie.

In a recent interview, though, Holland revealed that he’s been working on a legacy sequel to his original, one that would bring back the majority of the characters.

“I’m still trying, I’m writing a sequel to Fright Night now. I’m calling it Fright Night 2: Resurrection. Well, it’s the only way to protect myself. If you wanna see something done right, do it yourself. Of course, Charlie’s back, and so is Evil Ed. I’m bringing back everybody I can. I’m calling it Resurrection because we’ve got to resurrect Billy Cole and Jerry Dandridge. And now I’ll say no more.”

Fright Night might not have much in the way of broad appeal or name recognition with general audiences, but history has more than shown at this point that you can never rule out any title in the horror genre making a belated return.