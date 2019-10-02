2017’s Murder on the Orient Express boasted a star-studded cast and made $350 million on a $55 million budget. With those numbers it was inevitable that Kenneth Branagh, who both starred in and directed the movie, would be called back to adapt another Agatha Christie classic. That’s set to be Death on the Nile, which sees iconic detective Hercule Poirot traveling to Egypt to unravel the mystery behind a series of murders.

In keeping with its predecessor, Death on the Nile has an impressive cast. Branagh is returning as Poirot alongside Tom Bateman’s Bouc. They’ll be meeting a cast of characters played by Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Letitia Wright.

There are definitely some interesting choices here: Russell Brand has been rather quiet on the movie front of late, and I’d wager American audiences won’t be hugely familiar with Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders. Either way, the inclusion of Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer provides some genuine star wattage.

Everyone's A Suspect On New Murder On The Orient Express Posters 1 of 17

Click to skip































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Here’s Branagh on the project:

“Crimes of passion are dangerously sexy. Agatha Christie has written a riveting story of emotional chaos and violent criminality and Michael Green has once again written a screenplay to match. With a cherished group of long-time artistic collaborators and a brilliant international cast, it is truly a pleasure to join Disney, Fox and Agatha Christie, Ltd. in bringing this daring thriller to the big screen. There are significant new twists, an awe-inspiring desert landscape and a chance to celebrate big screen entertainment in glorious 65 millimetre celluloid!”

Murder on the Orient Express was also shot in 65mm, and while that film may not have been perfect, at least it looked gorgeous, so I’m glad to see he’s returning to the format.

Death on the Nile will hit cinemas on October 9th, 2020 and remember, even though it’s one of the most famed murder mysteries ever written, not everyone knows whodunnit. So no spoilers!