Full Lineup For MCU’s Young Avengers Reportedly Revealed

We’ve known for a while that the Young Avengers are on their way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe at some point in the not too distant future, and Kevin Feige even admitted a couple of years ago that the seeds would be planted quite soon. Not only that, but based on the lineup of Phase Four projects, the youthful offshoot of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be assembling at a much more rapid pace than we initially thought.

Several key members of the team will be making their MCU debuts by the end of 2022, and one of them in particular is already fully embedded in the mythology. The Young Avengers have been rumored for both a Disney Plus series and a feature length movie, and while it still hasn’t been made clear yet where the team will assemble first, we’ve now heard from our sources – the same ones that told us She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel were getting their own shows before either was made official – that the lineup has reportedly been settled on.

According to our intel, Ant-Man’s daughter Cassie will suit up as Stature, which has been rumored for a while now, and after being introduced in WandaVision, Scarlet Witch’s twins Wiccan and Speed will be part of the roster as well, as will Kate Bishop once she fully assumes the mantle of Hawkeye from Clint Barton in her Disney Plus series. Another heroine with their own TV show is said to be involved, too, with Kamala Khan’s Ms. Marvel also joining the Young Avengers.

On top of that, we’ll see America Chavez, Kid Loki, Hulking and Iron Lad, all four of whom have already been linked to their first MCU appearances. That’s quite the ensemble, no doubt, but we’ll just have to wait and see what kind of threat brings the Young Avengers together and forces them into action when they finally assemble in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.