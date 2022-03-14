The full voice cast — as well as a first-look image — has been revealed for the upcoming Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. After a decade-long absence from our screens, the Shrek franchise is making a comeback in 2022 with a new outing for Antonio Banderas’ beloved Zorro-cosplaying cat, which is coming 11 years after 2011’s Puss in Boots. Banderas isn’t the only big name returning from the last movie, either, as one of his old co-stars has been confirmed to reprise their role alongside a host of fresh A-listers.

As per Deadline, Salma Hayek Pinault is back in The Last Wish as Kitty Softpaws, Puss’ female foil who was introduced in the 2011 film. This time around, Puss and Kitty will be joined by a canine companion, Perro, as played by What We Do In The Shadows favorite Harvey Guillén. Get your first look at Puss’ comeback, alongside Kitty and Perro, via the image below:

'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' first-look image 1 of 2

Aside from Hayek and Guillén, The Last Wish has added eight more stars to its cast. Marvel’s Florence Pugh has signed up for the DreamWorks flick, as has her Black Widow colleague Ray Winstone. Oscar winner Olivia Colman is likewise lending her voice alongside Big Mouth‘s John Mulaney, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (The Lost City), Anthony Mendez (Jane the Virgin), and Samson Kayo (Our Flag Means Death).

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish will see the swashbuckling hero finding his passion for adventure waning after blasting through eight of his nine lives. With only one left, Puss will set out on one more epic quest to locate the mythical Last Wish to restore the rest. Having been stuck in development hell ever since the first film — Puss in Boots: Nine Lives & Forty Thieves was originally scheduled for summer 2014 — the sequel is finally due to hit theaters this Sept. 23. The first trailer is due to land tomorrow, March 15.