Warning: The following article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

New Funko Pops reveal new and returning characters in the upcoming Marvel film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Asides from Doctor Strange and Scarlett Witch, Wong will have his own figure made along with America Chavez and other new characters that will appear in the movie.

The #MultiverseOfMadness Funko Pops are now up for pre-order! pic.twitter.com/qI3AohX0Vy — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) March 1, 2022

However, one of the figures that were revealed is a character from the Disney Plus animated series What If…?, with Strange Supreme being given his own figure within the Doctor Stange 2 collection. Importantly, this Doctor Strange variant now has a different outfit in comparison to his animated counterpart.

Supreme Strange’s Funko Pop! figure has been revealed! #MultiverseOfMadness pic.twitter.com/xZ5DUcJUfg — Doctor Strange 2 Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) March 1, 2022

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will bring back Doctor Strange to the big screen after his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Returning with him is Wanda Romanov, with both characters set to explore the multiverse alongside new characters and potentially face off against Doctor Strange’s variant.

The film is set to come out on May 5, 2022, and these pop vinyl figures are now available for pre-order in select online stores.