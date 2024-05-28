Image via Warner Bros. Pictures
Category:
Movies

‘Furiosa’ Parents Guide: Is ‘Furiosa’ appropriate for kids?

'Furiosa' wasn't even appropriate for Furiosa.
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: May 28, 2024 10:21 am

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is finally here, and the George Miller faithful are eating about as well as they did nearly a decade ago.

Recommended Videos

The prequel may be a bit more gentle and methodical than its bombastic predecessor (insofar as a Mad Max film is capable of being called “gentle”) but with the dynamic duo of Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth bossing the wasteland alongside Alyla Browne’s sensational turn as a child Furiosa, Miller had all the pieces he needed to keep his high-octane, sunburnt bullet hell trucking along.

Speaking of children, some of you may be wondering if this nearly two-and-a-half hour-long bonanza of blood, torture, and general wasteland-specific vices is one that you can bring your little ones along to; read ahead to find out more on the off-chance that you need to do so.

Is Furiosa appropriate for kids?

Alyla Browne as young Furiosa
Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga was given an R rating by the MPAA, meaning those under 17 years old need to be accompanied by an adult to see it in theaters.

And even without those technicalities, Furiosa is not a film one should rely on for family-centric entertainment. The violence, gore, and mutilation in the film are all incredibly frequent and just as graphic, and the sexual elements, while far less pronounced than the violence, are nothing to brush off, either.

But even if your 16 year old has taken their sex ed course in high school and is capable of stonefacing hyper-violent movies without any trouble, you’d still be better off seeking other movies for an excursion to the cinema. Furiosa is a film that absolutely demands its viewers to invest themselves in the mythology of its world; if you don’t or cannot do that, there’s a good to fair chance that it will fall apart for you on a few too many fronts for it to be worth the watch.

In summary, keep young children away from Furiosa at all costs, do the same with those under 13 or 14 albeit with a bit less gumption, and only give the green light to your eldest adolescents if you trust their maturity and they really insist that this is the type of movie (a very violent, very fast-paced action movie with lots of bullets and death and fire and motorcycles) that they enjoy.

As for the younger ones, you’re better off taking them to see something like IF or The Garfield Movie, which are now playing alongside Furiosa in cinemas.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Great fun? Perhaps not’: Stephen King reveals which Ryan Gosling movie isn’t as good as people say
The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Great fun? Perhaps not’: Stephen King reveals which Ryan Gosling movie isn’t as good as people say
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Emilia Perez’ release date, confirmed
Karla Sofía Gascón poses with the 'Best Actress' Award for 'Emilia Perez' during the Palme D'Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Emilia Perez’ release date, confirmed
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 28, 2024
Read Article Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Doctor Doom/Giancarlo Esposito
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Home Alone’ house location, current owners, and new sale price, explained
Home Alone house sale
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Home Alone’ house location, current owners, and new sale price, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Read Article Here’s where you’ve seen ‘Hit Man’s Adria Arjona before
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison Masters in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Here’s where you’ve seen ‘Hit Man’s Adria Arjona before
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 25, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Great fun? Perhaps not’: Stephen King reveals which Ryan Gosling movie isn’t as good as people say
The Gray Man (2022) Ryan Gosling as Six
Category: Celebrities
Celebrities
Movies
Movies
‘Great fun? Perhaps not’: Stephen King reveals which Ryan Gosling movie isn’t as good as people say
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Emilia Perez’ release date, confirmed
Karla Sofía Gascón poses with the 'Best Actress' Award for 'Emilia Perez' during the Palme D'Or Winners Photocall at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 25, 2024 in Cannes, France.
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Emilia Perez’ release date, confirmed
Sandeep Sandhu Sandeep Sandhu May 28, 2024
Read Article Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Doctor Doom/Giancarlo Esposito
Category: Marvel
Marvel
Movies
Movies
Is Giancarlo Esposito playing Doctor Doom in the MCU?
Christian Bone Christian Bone May 28, 2024
Read Article ‘Home Alone’ house location, current owners, and new sale price, explained
Home Alone house sale
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Home Alone’ house location, current owners, and new sale price, explained
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 26, 2024
Read Article Here’s where you’ve seen ‘Hit Man’s Adria Arjona before
Glen Powell as Gary Johnson and Adria Arjona as Madison Masters in 'Hit Man'.
Category: Movies
Movies
Celebrities
Celebrities
Netflix
Netflix
Here’s where you’ve seen ‘Hit Man’s Adria Arjona before
Francisca Tinoco Francisca Tinoco May 25, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte is a freelance writer for We Got This Covered, a graduate of St. Thomas University's English program, a fountain of film opinions, and probably the single biggest fan of Peter Jackson's 'King Kong.' Having written professionally since 2018, her work has also appeared in The Town Crier and The East.