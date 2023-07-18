‘Gadar 2’ release date and cast

Possibly one of the highest-grossing films to ever come out of Bollywood, the Hindi-language romantic phenomenon Gadar: Ek Prem Katha quickly garnered an enormous following in its home country, and now Gadar 2 is already on the horizon. Revolving around the almost-forbidden love story between a Sikh truck driver and a Muslim girl from an aristocratic family, the film became a success for its portrayal of the Partition of India and the violent altercations that occurred between Sikhs, Hindus, and Muslims during the migration of Pakistanis to India by train.

Meeting under peaceful circumstances, Tara (played by Sunny Deol) and Sakku (played by Ameesha Patel) fall in love at university and reunite during the Hindu-Muslim riots, reigniting their love once more. After a series of shocking twists and turns, the film surprisingly concludes with a happy ending. However, the story didn’t end there. Twenty years after this cinematic phenomenon hit the screens, Gadar 2 was announced as the sequel to the 2001 hit, causing immense hype among fans. With the film soon to be released, here’s everything you need to know before catching it on the screen.

When is Gadar 2 releasing and who’s in the cast?

Zee Studio finally announced Gadar 2: The Katha Continues in October 2021, and alongside the announcement, it was revealed that the film would be released in India on August 11, 2023. A poster and teaser were also unveiled, showcasing the return of the son-in-law of Pakistan to Kahore amidst the “Crush India” campaign in 1971, with the aim of bringing his son back to India.

Regarding the cast, Deol will reprise his role as Tara, making a comeback as the beloved character once again. Patel will also return to the screen as Sakeena, and Utkarsh Sharma will portray Charanjeet “Jeete” Singh, Tara and Sakeena’s son. Joining the cast is Simrat Kaur as Muskaan, Charanjeet’s love interest. Additionally, the audience will see actors Luv Sinha, Manish Wadhwa, Mir Sarwar, and Gaurav Chopra in minor roles on the screen.

For any international fans that were hoping to catch the film as soon as possible, you may need to wait a while longer. Gadar 2: The Katha Continues has yet to receive a release date in the streaming platforms that would allow fans outside of India to watch the film overseas. Unfortunately, no release window has been unveiled either.

For now, there is still more than a month to go until Gadar 2 reaches the screens in India. In the meantime, the prequel is still available for rewatching on Bilibili.