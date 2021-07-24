Gal Gadot Goes Viral After The Olympics Opens With Imagine Cover

All in all, it’s been a tough year for Wonder Woman 1984 star Gal Gadot. After receiving backlash for her tone-deaf message regarding the coronavirus pandemic, the actress also came under fire for how she addressed the recent spike in violence in Israel/Palestine.

To top it all off, cinemagoers and DC enthusiasts had mixed feelings about Patty Jenkins’ sequel, some of which bordered on controversy for some viewers because a lot of the more political themes were seen to be ill-conceived. Now, the Hollywood actress has managed to go viral yet again, this time through no fault of her own.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics kickstarted yesterday with an opening ceremony that featured many iconic soundtracks from across the pop culture landscape, including scores from Kingdom Hearts, Final Fantasy, Sonic, etc. John Legend and Keith Urban also performed a version of “Imagine” by John Lennon, but as memorable as that song is, people now jokingly associate it with Gal Gadot.

By that, of course, we’re broaching the aforementioned tone-deaf message that the Fast & Furious star and a group of her celebrity friends shared on social media. Back in March 2020, Gadot gathered a bunch of stars to do a rendition of “Imagine,” to spread the word that “we’re all in this together.” Unsurprisingly, many people, including frontliners and people whose jobs were affected by the pandemic, reacted negatively to the idea.

Now, Twitter users are using this opportunity to take a jab at the actress again, and here are some of the things they’ve been sharing online:

Because of that Gal Gadot & friends Imagine cover, I can't take that song seriously anymore. It's cursed for me😭 — Marcela (@DefinetlyMaybeM) July 23, 2021

It’s unlikely that people will let Gal Gadot live this one down, but I guess that’s the internet for you. What do you think about this, though? Sound off in the comments down below.