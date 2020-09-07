Gal Gadot Reportedly In Talks For Cameo In The Flash

When Wonder Woman 1984 arrives in theaters, whether it be in October as currently planned or not, Gal Gadot will set a DCEU record by becoming the first member of the franchise’s all-star team to have appeared in four movies following Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League and her first solo outing.

To be fair, the rest of the ensemble isn’t too far behind, with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill and Ezra Miller having suited up three times, while technically Jason Momoa joins Gadot at four if you include his voice cameo as Aquaman in The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Of course, both Affleck and Miller are now gearing up to make their returns to the comic book universe in The Flash, which is also shaping up to be a Justice League reunion of sorts with Ray Fisher in talks to play Cyborg despite his highly-publicized battle against Warner Bros.

First Concept Art From The Flash Revealed At DC FanDome 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

With Michael Keaton set to play a prominent role as an alternate version of Bruce Wayne as well, The Flash is already one of the most exciting and important blockbusters on the DCEU’s upcoming schedule, and we’re now hearing that Gadot has become the latest big name to enter talks, adding even more star power to what’s fast becoming an impressively stacked cast.

According to our intel – which comes from the same sources that told us Affleck would be back a month before it was officially confirmed – the former Fast and Furious star is in negotiations to join The Flash. While story details, including how exactly Diana Prince fits into the narrative, remain unclear, it does present the tantalizing possibility that the plot could regard Zack Snyder’s Justice League as canon and pick up from there, wiping Joss Whedon’s maligned theatrical edition from canon entirely in a move that would certainly make the fans happy.