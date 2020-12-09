WB Didn’t Give Keanu Reeves Or Will Smith Bonuses For HBO Max Deal

You’d imagine that Warner Bros. making the call to release their entire slate of 2021 movies on HBO Max the same day that they hit theaters would have seen the studio’s legal team cover every possible angle given the small print in the various distribution and theatrical contracts required for any production.

However, it appears as though the hierarchy have simply put their heads down and run straight into a minefield based on the early reactions. Following the reports that Legendary Pictures could be taking legal action after being left out of the loop in regards to Godzilla vs. Kong and Dune, it turns out that none of the various on camera or behind the scenes talent involved in the studio’s upcoming slate were consulted with the exception of Wonder Woman 1984 duo Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins, who have reportedly pocketed at least $10 million apiece for the decision.

No other cast or crew were given any extra compensation and naturally, the representatives for some of the biggest names in Hollywood aren’t best pleased that their clients are set to miss out on performance-related bonuses written into their deals, and the list includes several of the highest-paid stars in the industry.

Denzel Washington’s The Little Things, Hugh Jackman’s Reminiscence, Margot Robbie’s The Suicide Squad, James Wan’s Malignant, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, Will Smith’s King Richard, Angelina Jolie’s Those Who Wish Me Dead and Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix 4 are among those set to lose out on untold millions of box office dollars, and Warner Bros. may have now kicked off a protracted series of in-house arguments over their handling of the situation, especially with the level of talent involved and the power they wield in Hollywood.