Gal Gadot’s next film finally gets a release date

Gal Gadot, the world-famous actress behind Wonder Woman and the Fast and the Furious franchise, has found renewed success as of late with the release of the action comedy Red Notice. The film has topped charts and become the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. This is great news for Gadot, but despite her now being a household name, her next film may find it much more difficult to achieve similar success.

Death on the Nile wrapped filming in December of 2019, but was plagued with delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as controversies surrounding actor Armie Hammer, who stars alongside Gadot in the film. After years on the shelf, it has finally been announced that Death on the Nile will be released in Australian cinemas on Feb. 10, 2022.

This is welcome news for many fans who were worried that the movie would never see the light of day after allegations came out accusing Hammer of rape and abusive behavior toward extramarital partners.

Death on the Nile is based on the iconic Agatha Christie novel of the same name and will be a sequel to the 2017 remake of the mystery film Murder on the Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh, returning to play the Belgian detective Hercule Poirot in the film, will also reprise his role as director.

The film has attracted an all-star cast including Emma Mackey, who is best known for her portrayal of Maeve in the popular Netflix show Sex Education, as well as actress Rose Leslie, who is well-known for her iconic red hair and her performance as Ygritte on Game of Thrones.

With only a couple of months until the release of Death on the Nile, it will be interesting to see if big names such as Gadot’s can resurrect the film from publicity hell or if it’s destined to be buried with all the other box office flops.