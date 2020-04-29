Game Of Thrones Star Says She’d Love To Play Deadpool

We are by no means the first (nor are we likely to be the last) website to consider Ryan Reynolds a perfect fit as Wade Wilson, but sometimes it’s difficult to determine where Reynolds ends and Deadpool begins.

Longtime fans of the Merc With a Mouth will know that Reynolds spent years campaigning for a live-action (and, crucially, R-rated) Deadpool movie, leading to the fortuitous moment when 20th Century Fox’s test footage leaked online. And the rest is history.

Sure, the historic Disney-Fox merger has placed Deadpool 3 on the back-burner, but rest assured, Ryan Reynolds and “the entire team” are already plotting the Merc’s next solo gig.

But supposing we slipped into some alternate universe in which the Wade Wilson role was vacant – who would fill those shoes? Well, while chatting to GeekHouseShow (h/t ComicBook.com), former Game of Thrones star Lena Headey revealed that she wouldn’t think twice about playing Deadpool on screen.

Well, I’d love to play Deadpool. Obvs. Anyway, that’s been taken.

Headey is best known for playing Cersei Lannister throughout HBO’s Game of Thrones series, and also holds credits for 300, The Purge, and the fan-favorite Dredd movie.

And yes, there is precedent for a female Deadpool; in the original comics, Wanda Wilson emerges from an alternate dimension, and ultimately crosses paths with Wade during the Deadpool Corps series. Perhaps something for Marvel and Disney to consider in the future?

For now, though, the priority remains Deadpool 3, which is still on Marvel’s to-do list. But closer to home, there’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which promises to carve open new realities within the very fabric of the MCU. It’s arguably the perfect chance to integrate Wade Wilson (and perhaps the X-Men?) into Marvel’s cinematic franchise, though we’ll just have to wait and see how things shake out.