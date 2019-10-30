Game Of Thrones Creators’ Star Wars Trilogy Would’ve Been About Jedi’s Origins

Fans rejoiced when it was announced that Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss were going to be helming their own Star Wars trilogy. Then everyone saw the final season of the HBO hit and that excitement quickly curdled. In what felt like the blink of an eye the pair were suddenly in the middle of a PR nightmare, with their formerly loyal fans accusing them of ruining the show they’d helmed. All this meant it wasn’t a huge surprise when they were unceremoniously booted off their planned Star Wars trilogy earlier this week.

Word is that one of the reasons was that they didn’t have any concrete plans as to what the trilogy would be about, but according to Variety, the broad subject would have been the origins of the Jedi Order, which ties into rumors that the films would be set in the past. Beyond that, we don’t know what else would’ve been involved, but it seems that Benioff and Weiss may have been looking back to the actual establishment of the Order.

This would have taken the movies to the planet of Ahch-To, where Luke Skywalker was living as a hermit during The Last Jedi. This sounds pretty plausible, too, as it’d have given the new trilogy a loose connection to the Sequel Trilogy, and that feels like the kind of thing Disney would want to encourage.

Still, it seems like this will be just another project from the sci-fi franchise that never got off the ground. Here’s hoping that we hear some concrete plans as to where Disney and Lucasfilm are going after The Rise of Skywalker, as the future roadmap for Star Wars on the big screen is pretty damn murky right now.