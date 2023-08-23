Even having Ian McKellen’s timeless performance as Gandalf in Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Tolkien fans have always felt the inexplicable need to imagine other thespians in the iconic role, whether it be the movie’s own Saruman actor Christopher Lee, or other award-winning contenders like Sean Connery. But who in their right mind would’ve ever imagined Matthew McConaughey as the old Greyhame?

Well, someone was bound to, eventually. In fact, when you think about it, why wouldn’t McConaughey be able to portray an ancient being of terrifying power and wisdom? He’s already got that latter part covered, as every other sentence that comes out of his mouth reads like the blurbs on the back of a self-help book. And anyone who’s seen True Detective will tell you that he’s prone to indulging his love of the halfling leaf.

All puns aside, though, imagining the 12,000-year-old Istari with his deep accent suddenly turning into a very bemused cowboy with that southern drawl is really amusing. One fan recently demonstrated this with a spot-on impression, and now we can’t get the idea of Gandanaughey out of our minds.

Come to think of it, this might actually be brilliant. I mean, did you know that Frodo is past his 50th birthday in the books? We could get McConaughey to portray Gandalf and bring on Woody Harrelson to play Frodo. Oh, the possibilities.

Alas, the only thing McConaugheyites have to look forward to at the moment is Yellowstone, where the actor is expected to fit nicely into the main lead role after Kevin Costner’s departure.