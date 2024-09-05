Garfield, Michael Keaton, and the Shyamalan Empire spice up the streaming wars on Max as an utter disgrace crawls back into the spotlight

When we last checked in on the Max viewership rankings front, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’s band of rebels were in the midst of fending off the latest addition to the Razzie Empire, with Night Swim taking center-stage as veteran villains Tarot and Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire wreaked havoc elsewhere.

One week later, the threat of Night Swim still lurks at the bottom of the Top 10, while Furiosa continues to stand tall at the summit, but the battleground has nevertheless entered a brand new paradigm. Indeed, not only has Furiosa‘s oldest enemy formed its own partnership in hopes of bringing down the sandblasted, Anya Taylor-Joy-led odyssey, but the dark lord of the Razzie Empire has also returned with a vengeance, in spite of Beetlejuice‘s guerrilla efforts to promote its sequel.

Per FlixPatrol, this day of Sept. 5 has seen The Garfield Movie and The Watchers take to the top three podium, which Furiosa remains atop of. The Garfield Movie, of course, shared a theatrical release date with Furiosa in May 27, bagging $255.4 million and therefore playing some role in Furiosa‘s box office bombing. Now, it seeks to steal its streaming success, too.

But it’s The Watchers — The Garfield Movie‘s partner-in-crime in this endeavor — that Furiosa truly needs to look out for. Furiosa may be an out-and-out blockbuster cut from the same cloth as Mad Max: Fury Road, but The Watchers has a treasure trove of secret weapons of its own. Namely, it houses royal blood as a member of the Shyamalan Empire (The Watchers was the directorial debut of Ishana Night Shyamalan, the daughter of M. Night Shyamalan), and it’s also a pretty bad movie, which of course means it can go toe-to-toe with the masterpieces in terms of viewership.

It doesn’t end there, though; The Garfield Movie‘s new faction may add a spicy personal vendetta to the streaming war, but this is a fight between good and evil first and foremost. Evil, evidently, decided that if you want something done right, you have to do it yourself. As such, Madame Web has shuffled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire out the door in order to step into the battlefield itself, where it currently bosses the chokepoint at fifth place.

But there’s one thing Madame Web didn’t consider when it decided to show its face again; this is Beetlejuice Beetlejuice weekend, and where there’s a legacy sequel, there’s a corresponding legacy classic lurking on the charts as its sequel builds up to the release date. Indeed, Beetlejuice is assisting Furiosa in butting heads with the forces of darkness at seventh place, hoping to dispatch Madame Web‘s bodyguard Tarot before sending them both back to the tar pit whence they came.

All the while, Netflix sleeper agent The Killer is playing a solo survivalist game at fourth place for some reason, while Migration and Out of Darkness attempt to snuff out what’s left of Night Swim. And the battle rages on…

