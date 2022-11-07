‘Gears of War’ escapes development hell with official Netflix announcement

There was a time in the not-so-distant past where the news of big-screen adaptations of video games resulted in a collective sigh of dread, and there’s a time in the not-at-all-distant present where such news results in a collective sigh with a near-perfect balance of enthusiasm and apprehension. Indeed, for every Arcane, there’s a Netflix adaptation of Resident Evil.

But Netflix knows no fear, and seems all too happy to take any chance they can get when it comes to bringing beloved characters from the Steam queue to the streaming queue, and the next group to make that transition will be Marcus Fenix and Co., as the streamer has announced the development of not only a live-action Gears of War film, but a mature animated series as well.

Gears of War was released 16 years ago today and to mark the occasion, Netflix has partnered with The Coalition to adapt the @GearsofWar video game saga into a live action feature film, followed by an adult animated series — with the potential for more stories to follow! pic.twitter.com/3zInFSnUu4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 7, 2022

The announcement of two separate projects indicates that Netflix has quite a bit of faith in this acquisition, with the film in particular reportedly having spent quite a few years in development hell, despite the best efforts of none other than Dave Bautista to drag it into the light of day.

Needless to say, it would be nothing short of surprising to see the Guardians of the Galaxy star end up absent from the project, with the actor not only having shown his passion for the adaptation, but boasting a more-than-appropriate physique to bring the likes of Marcus Fenix or Dominic Santiago to life.

One thing is for sure; Bautista’s turn as Fenix would be warmly welcomed by the Twitter masses.

There is only one man for the job… pic.twitter.com/IW7XpHibUT — Tim Garrison (@tgarrison) November 7, 2022

There seem to be no further details surrounding the production timeline or release dates for either project, but given the simple fact that there are two Gears of War Netflix adaptations happening, with the very real possibility of that number increasing in the future, we’re doubtful that we’ll remain in the dark for very long.