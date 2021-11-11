Gemma Chan Drops Tons Of Eternals BTS Photos, Fans Go Wild

While we know that critics have been harsh to Eternals, it’s obvious that fans absolutely adore the film. While many didn’t know of the Eternals before the movie was announced, they have become a welcome addition to the MCU with many hoping for potential spinoffs and, of course, a sequel in the future.

But while the film is still making waves in theaters, it seems that Gemma Chan, who plays Sersi in the film, wants to give fans a closer look at what it was like during filming. She shared eight separate photos over on Twitter showing off her character alongside many other members of the cast, including her stunt double. You can check them out below:

Fans have absolutely adored the new photos, especially those that feature heartthrob Harry Styles.

It’s obvious that the Eternals cast became extremely close friends during filming. They seem to be constantly sharing good news or simply banter on social media together. We can only hope this results in some incredible on-screen chemistry if and when we see more of them going forward.

If you want to see what all the buzz is about, make sure to check out Eternals in theaters now.