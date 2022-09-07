Generations of ‘Star Wars’ fans debate which trilogy had the best cast

Everyone has their thoughts on each of the Star Wars trilogies. And despite how much we could complain about the plot or the characters, one thing that’s rarely mentioned is the casting. That’s now going to change as people who grew up with different Star Wars trilogies start to debate which of them has the best cast members.

Over on r/StarWars, Reddit user u/–TheForce– asked the community which trilogy had the best cast members. They presented three square collages featuring 16 headshots of each of the different Star Wars eras as a refresher. And obviously, fans have their own hot takes and opinions on each of the film trilogies’ casting.

Some fans pointed out that the casting for the original trilogy is the best as each cast member is iconic in their own right. Something that the sequel trilogy tried to recapture in the Disney installments. Other fans pointed out the amazing talent of Alec Guinness, who played ‘Old Ben’ Kenobi in the original trilogy.

Others, meanwhile, preferred the prequel casting compared to the original trilogy. And that says something if you considered how people enjoyed The Clone Wars and the Disney Plus series, Obi-Wan Kenobi. If only the writing was better. Also, Samuel L. Jackson was in it. Bring Mace Windu back to the Star Wars saga.

Some fans tried to defend the Disney sequels and how it’s not the cast members that were bad, it’s the writing. At the same time, some good actors appeared in the sequels. Essentially, Disney didn’t make use of this opportunity to write a really awesome Star Wars movie.

When it comes to casting, the love is spread evenly amongst the trilogies. All of them had amazing cast members. Some of them are now seen as iconic. The only thing that missed the mark is the writing which may have played an impact on the film’s performance. Regardless, fans love the actors and actresses who were involved, regardless of which era they appeared in.