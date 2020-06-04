George Floyd Tested Positive For Coronavirus And Was A Carrier

May 25th, 2020 will forever be remembered as the day that George Floyd died when he was arrested by Minneapolis police. Officer Derek Chauvin dug his knee into Floyd’s neck for over 8 minutes, cutting off the blood supply to his brain even while Floyd begged him to stop, telling the officer he couldn’t breathe. Still, Chauvin kept his knee there and didn’t remove it until several minutes after Floyd had already stopped breathing.

We’ve since learned that after conducing an autopsy of the body, famed pathologist Michael Baden found that the death was definitely a homicide, caused by asphyxia due to compression of his neck and back. But now, another interesting revelation has come to light, and that’s that Floyd was a carrier of coronavirus.

Apparently, he had previously tested positive and was an asymptomatic carrier of COVID-19. However, as stated above, that’s not what he died of and his lungs showed no signs of pneumonia.

“The decedent was known to be positive for 2019-nCoV RNA on 4/3/2020,” the report says. “Since PCR positivity for 2019-nCoV RNA can persist for weeks after the onset and resolution of clinical disease, the autopsy result most likely reflects asymptomatic but persistent PCR positivity from previous infection.”

In related news, Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has since upgraded the charges against Chauvin to second-degree murder, while the other three officers who were there at the time – Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao – have been charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. If convicted, Chauvin could face up to four decades in prison, whereas third-degree murder carries a maximum sentence of 25 years.

“I believe the evidence available to us now supports the stronger charge of second degree murder,” Ellison said on Wednesday. George Floyd mattered. He was loved. His family was important. His life had value. And we will seek justice for him and for you.”

Of course, no one can say just yet how this will ultimately all play out in the end, but we can only hope that the officers involved in George Floyd‘s death are brought to justice and that this situation inspires some real change in the world moving forward.