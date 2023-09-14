George Lucas’ daughter is one nepo baby who can kick your butt into a galaxy far, far away

You read that title right: Amanda Lucas, daughter of Star Wars creator George Lucas, is strong in the Force. With a winning professional MMA record of 5-1, it’s safe to say that she probably doesn’t need to rely on a lightsaber or Jedi mind tricks if pulled into a scrap.

Amanda “Powerhouse” Lucas didn’t have the best start to her fighting career. She lost her first professional bout in 2008, getting TKO’d in the third round. However, she won her five next fights, two via decision and three via submission, and successfully captured a championship in the prominent Japanese promotion, DEEP, before having her last bout in December 2012.

To her credit, Amanda is one of the more successful high-profile celebrities to compete in professional MMA. Jason David Frank (Tommy Oliver, aka the Green Power Ranger) was 1-0 in the sport. Pro wrestling legend CM Punk struggled to find success in MMA, ending his UFC stint with a 0-2 record.

When your father is a billionaire and arguably the most famous filmmaker in cinema history, it’s sort of expected that you sit back and relax and, you know, maybe not embark on a career where you get punched in the face. But it seems Amanda said, “Screw that noise.” And while she managed to find her own path in life, Amanda still found some time to adventure in a galaxy far, far away.

George Lucas made room for his children to take part in ‘Star Wars’

Image via Disney Plus Screengrab

As most Star Wars fans know, the franchise has always been about family — sorry Vin Diesel, George Lucas did it first. And as some eagle-eyed fans may know, the prolific filmmaker saved up quite a few prequel cameos for his family, especially his children.

Amanda Lucas played different characters in each of the prequel films. In The Phantom Menace, she technically has two credits; fans can see her as part of Jabba the Hutt’s entourage during the Tattooine Podrace sequence and can hear her voice Tey How, one of the Trade Federation’s key communications officers.

Her siblings also took part in their father’s story, with Amanda’s sister Katie also appearing in each prequel movie. However, the most prominent Lucas family cameo has to go to George’s son, Jett, when he portrayed Jedi Padawan Zett Jukassa; fans likely remember the character’s heroic stand against the invading Clone Troopers at the Jedi Temple.

While Amanda never got the chance to portray a Jedi on screen, with her proven MMA skills, we have no doubt that it would’ve taken a battalion of Separatist droids to take her down! Actually, now that I think about it, I would love to see one of those droids get trapped in an armbar.