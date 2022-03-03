George Lucas pays tribute to late ‘Star Wars’ producer Alan Ladd Jr.

One of the most successful and celebrated producers in Hollywood history died this week, with Alan Ladd Jr. passing away on Wednesday, as confirmed by his family. While revered within the industry, Ladd — son of the Golden Globe-winning actor Alan Ladd — is perhaps more of an unsung hero of the movie world to audiences, as he’s responsible for many of the most popular films around, including Star Wars.

Ladd, who also spearheaded production at Pathe Entertainment, MGM (across two stints), and his own studio The Ladd Co., served as studio president at Fox during the 1970s. When other execs were not sold on George Lucas’ bold concept for a space opera sci-fi adventure film, Ladd saw the potential in it and gave the project the green light, earning himself the honor of being the man that made Star Wars happen in the process.

Following the announcement of his passing, Lucas shared a statement with The Hollywood Reporter in which he paid tribute to the late producer and praised Ladd’s “independent spirit” and noted that he’s “forever grateful” Ladd took “a great personal and professional risk” on Star Wars.

“Laddie loved film and believed in filmmakers,” Lucas said. “He was one of the few executives who bet on the person rather than the project. Without Laddie there would be no Star Wars. He didn’t understand what Star Wars was about, but he believed in me and supported my vision. Quiet and thoughtful, he had an independent spirit that gave so many storytellers a chance. He stood up to the studios and went with his gut instinct. Laddie took a great personal and professional risk on Star Wars, and on me, and for that I will be forever grateful.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Beyond Star Wars, Ladd produced countless commercially and critically successful pictures, with his movies earning a staggering 150 Oscar nominations in total, with a total of 50 Academy Award wins between them — including two Best Picture gongs for Braveheart and Chariots of Fire. Other notable popular movies Ladd produced are Young Frankenstein, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and Police Academy.

Ladd was also known to promote female-centric films, with two of the most acclaimed being Ridley Scott’s Alien, starring Sigourney Weaver, and Thelma & Louise, featuring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis. In contrast to the stereotype of the course and arrogant Hollywood exec, Ladd was widely known to be pleasant and softly spoken, given the affectionate nickname “Laddie” by his peers. He is survived by his second wife, Cindra, and daughters Kelliann, Tracy, and Amanda.