‘Get Out’ star’s team called her delusional for telling them it would be an Oscars contender

We imagine there are very few developments in one’s acting career that elicit more giddiness than stepping onto a film set and immediately knowing that it’s going to be an awards-season darling; one such development that could do so, however, is proving your doubters wrong after making such a statement.

Horror film darling Allison Williams, who was one such early proponent for Jordan Peele’s 2017 film Get Out, has been in both such positions, having recently revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that when she first pegged Peele’s groundbreaking debut as one of the Oscar’s biggest names of that year, her publicist thought she was speaking utter nonsense.

“Before I left to film it, I told my publicist that I thought it would be nominated for Oscars. She was like, this girl is delusional. Who says that? What kind of pompous weirdo goes to film a movie and is like, this film I have picked will be nominated for Oscars.”

Of course, we all know now that Williams was right on the money, with Get Out earning nominations for Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor for lead Daniel Kaluuya, and also winning the award for Best Original Screenplay, with Peele becoming the first African-American winner in the category.

Confirmed prophet Williams’ next role will be in the highly anticipated Blumhouse feature M3GAN, where she’ll portray Gemma, a toy roboticist and aunt of Violet McGraw’s Cady, who is also responsible for building the film’s titular homicidal doll. To our knowledge, she hasn’t made any Oscars whispers about M3GAN yet, but with a zany marketing campaign coupled with its particularly specific tone and timeliness, we don’t think M3GAN was staking its success on awards-show presence anyway.

M3GAN will release to theaters on Jan. 6.