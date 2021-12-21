‘Ghost of Tsushima’ director provides new update on upcoming movie

We’re getting a new update about an upcoming Ghost of Tsushima movie from its director. Based on a popular PlayStation videogame of the same name released in 2020, PlayStation Studios announced earlier this year that the director of the film would be Chad Stahelski would be helming the adaption.

Stahelski, who previously helmed all four John Wick films, is now saying he just wants to “do it right,” according to an interview with IGN.

“We just want to do it right,” Stahelski said on the “green carpet” premiere of The Matrix: Resurrections in San Francisco over the weekend. “You know how video game adaptions can go. “So we’re taking our time and doing it right. We’re working very closely with the game developers to make sure we stick to what’s great about it.”

The open world game, which follows the quest of samurai Jin Sakai during the first Mongol invasion of Japan, was highly acclaimed by critics, for the most part, and a hit with videogame fans. Drawing influences from stories about feudal Japan, such as the films of Akira Kurosawa, like Seven Samurai and Sanjuro, it is perhaps a better suited videogame title than most in terms of adapting it into a movie.

The Ghost of Tsushima production crew is reportedly still working on the script, Stahelski added, and that thus far he expects fans of the game “would be happy with what we’re working on.” The director also said his multiple play through of the game is what intrigued him to join the project in the first place.

It’s unclear if the original videogame English voice actor for Jin, Daisuke Tsuje, will reprise his role for the movie, since Stahelski said “We haven’t gotten that far yet.”

No release date of the film has been set, but be sure to check back right here for all your latest Ghost of Tsushima movie updates.