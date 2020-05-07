Ghost Rider May Make His MCU Debut In Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness

For non-comic book fans and non-Marvel junkies, the name Ghost Rider won’t mean very much. It belongs to a motorbike wielding superhero/anti-hero who has appeared in two feature films as well as Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., and according to a new report, an MCU movie could soon be added to that list.

The bods at The Direct reported yesterday that a new Ghost Rider ‘project’ is in development, though they couldn’t confirm whether it was a movie or a TV series – hence the word ‘project.’ Whichever it is, it’ll be in the MCU. Additionally, they went on to speculate that the character could make his debut in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. There’s a logic behind their argument, too.

Ghost Rider is a horror-flavoured character, after all, and the aforementioned sequel will have a horror-flavoured edge (even with original director Scott Derrickson jettisoned). At this early stage, however, I’d caution that the Doctor Strange speculation is just that. Still no word on potential casting, either, so it’ll be a while yet before this comes to pass.

Given the rights to Ghost Rider reverted to Marvel back in 2013 though, and with big hitters like Iron Man and Captain America wrapped for the time being, it makes sense the studio would focus their energies on developing new properties. In fact, two original comic book adaptations are already pencilled in for 2021.

Excited for an MCU version of Ghost Rider? More specifically, would the idea of Ghost Rider in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness float your boat? Drop us a comment if it does. Sorry to leave out those for whom it doesn’t. If the thing preventing you from getting excited is the two Nicholas Cage movies, I completely understand. Rest assured though, with Marvel behind the project, whatever this is ain’t gonna be that.