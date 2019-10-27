Ghost Rider Reportedly Coming To The MCU

Last month, Marvel fans were crushed to hear that plans had been scrapped for a Ghost Rider TV series on Hulu. At the time, there was much speculation that the show’s cancelation effectively signaled the death of Marvel Television, and sure enough, these suspicions were seemingly confirmed a few weeks later when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was named chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, essentially putting the Television and Studios limbs under the same leadership.

Nonetheless, those of you still holding out hope for more live-action Ghost Rider outings may have reason to be optimistic, at least if a recent post from reliable industry insider Daniel Richtman is anything to go by.

As some of you may recall, the online tipster mentioned shortly before the cancelation of the Ghost Rider TV show that Feige has his sights set on the character. Jump to earlier today, and Richtman has doubled down on this claim, adding that it’s “only a matter of time” before Ghost Rider joins the MCU.

For now, the details are still pretty vague, but this latest report seems pretty consistent with intel heard from We Got This Covered’s own sources last month. At the time, we were told that Feige is keen on bringing Cosmic Ghost Rider into the MCU, but whether Marvel Studios is eyeing Robbie Reyes, Johnny Blaze or Frank Castle for the slot, it sounds like a crowd-pleasing move.

In any case, it could be a long wait before Feige and his team make any official announcements about the future of Ghost Rider, but in the meantime, Marvel Studios has a busy few years lined up for us, starting with the release of Black Widow on May 1st, 2020.