Ghost Rider Reportedly Making His MCU Debut In Phase 4 Movie

Earlier this year, Marvel fans were crushed when they learned that the Ghost Rider TV series on Hulu had been axed. At the time, many suspected that the show’s cancellation effectively signaled the end of Marvel Television and sure enough, these suspicions were confirmed shortly after when Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige was named chief creative officer of Marvel Entertainment, followed by an official announcement that Marvel Television was indeed being shut down. Nonetheless, if you’re still holding out hope for more Ghost Rider on your screens, we have good news for you.

At this point, it’s all but confirmed that the character is being brought into the MCU, with numerous outlets reporting that he’s on his way, and now, WGTC has been informed that he’ll be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as soon as Phase 4. And we even know what film it’ll be in.

According to our sources – the same ones who told us that the Inhumans are being rebooted and will show up in Ms. Marvel, and that Taskmaster would be the villain in Black Widow, both of which are now confirmed – the Johnny Blaze version of the character will cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as one of the heroes the Sorcerer Supreme comes across during his trip through the multiverse. His role won’t be big, from what we understand, and will instead be more to just introduce him to audiences and set him up for further appearances in the MCU.

Furthermore, our sources – who also told us Marvel was eyeing Daniel Radcliffe for Moon Knight and Wiccan will debut in WandaVision, both of which have been confirmed – say that while Ghost Rider is definitely in the script for the film at this point, things can always change (for instance, remember when MCU Cosmic said that the title for Avengers 4 would be Avengers: Annihilation?). However, they’ve told us that Kevin Feige is very eager to have the character debut and while he was originally going to wait for Phase 5, they want Blaze in the MCU sooner and so, he’ll now cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

And while it’s still too early to talk about casting, just knowing that Ghost Rider is on his way to the franchise is hugely exciting and as soon as we learn more about what Marvel has planned for him, we’ll be sure to let you know.