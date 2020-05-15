For all of its nostalgia and star-powered action, Ghostbusters: Afterlife is missing something it simply cannot replace.

That’s according to series legend Bill Murray, who appeared on The Ellen Show (remotely, of course) to discuss his role in the spooktacular sequel. When asked about the ways in which Afterlife expands upon the Ghostbusters lore, Murray touched base on Jason Reitman’s movie, before admitting that he “greatly missed” both Rick Moranis and Harold Ramis on set.

Moranis and Ramis were, of course, two of the original Ghostbusters. The former played Louis Tully, while Ramis picked up the proton pack belonging to Egon Spengler. Together with Murray’s Peter Venkman, the managed to fend off supernatural threats.

Sadly, Ramis passed away back in 2014, and while it’s still unclear why Moranis didn’t climb aboard Ghostbusters: Afterlife, Bill Murray told The Ellen Show that he missed his old friends “for so many reasons.”

Murray said Ramis and Morranis are “greatly missed for so many reasons” in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, before adding “They were so much a part of the creation of [Ghostbusters] and the fun of it.” He went on to tease Egon being “featured in the story of the movie. So, it will be very interesting.”

It’s only natural that Murray missed his old co-stars during the production of Afterlife, but with Jason Reitman at the wheel, we’re confident that next year’s long-in-development sequel will deliver the goods.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife also features Carrie Coon, Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard of Stranger Things and It: Chapter Two fame and Paul Rudd, the man you may know as Ant-Man (AKA one of the MCU’s true fan-favorites).

Once penciled in for a primetime summer release, Afterlife was recently lifted out of its July 10th, 2020 slot and relocated to March 2021. It’s a massive delay for the star-studded blockbuster, though if Murray’s comments are anything to go by, the wait for more ghost-busting action will be worth it. And then some.