New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Photo Reveals The New Recruits

We’ve barely heard a peep out of Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife since the movie was pushed back twice, first from July 2020 to March of this year, and then once more to June. However, with the hopefully final release date less than five months away, the marketing campaign is going to slowly start ramping up in the not too distant future.

The last time we got a new Ghostbusters film, it would be an understatement of epic proportions to say that reactions were mixed at best, with critics seemingly enjoying Paul Feig’s reboot a whole lot more than the fans who downvoted it into oblivion and turned it into one of the most controversial and divisive blockbusters of the modern era, with even the cast members shocked by the reaction.

Afterlife will be looking to steady the ship, and it’s a legacy sequel in more ways than one. Not only is director Reitman following in the footsteps of his father Ivan, who helmed the first two installments, but the gang will be back together for real this time. After making bizarre cameos in Feig’s Ghostbusters as completely different characters, the third canonical entry reunites Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver and Annie Potts once more.

However, at the center of the story are the new recruits looking to follow in the illustrious footsteps, and you can check out an image of the pic’s central trio of teens below.

New Ghostbusters: Afterlife Image Reveals The New Recruits 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Ghostbusters: Afterlife focuses on two kids and their mother who move to a farm left behind by their late grandfather, where they discover his secret history with the famed team of paranormal investigators. And while specifics haven’t been revealed, just by looking at McKenna Grace’s Phoebe, it would appear obvious which original member she’s a descendant of.