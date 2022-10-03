‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ star is desperate to know more about the sequel

When it comes to the much looked-for sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife you should know that McKenna Grace, who stars as Phoebe Spengler in the franchise, is just as curious as the fans to figure out just what’s bad in the neighborhood. She’s just as big of a fan of the series as its ardent supporters — and she’s often just as much in the dark as they are.

“I’m constantly pressuring Jason Reitman, our director, I’m always trying to figure out what the story is,” Grace recently told ComicBook.com while being interviewed about her upcoming film, A Friend of the Family, which debuts on Peacock this Friday. Unfortunately, she had little to tell about the Afterlife sequel. And not just because of any gag order.

While the promised sequel already has a release date, it seems even the stars don’t know just what’s in store for their characters at this point in production. “I literally have no ounce of a clue what the story is,” Grace swore. “If I knew about a Marvel film or if I knew about Ghostbusters, I’d be sitting here and I’d be like, ‘I have no clue, and it’s driving me nuts.’”

Grace is currently making the rounds promoting A Friend of the Family where she’ll play Jan Broberg, a girl who was kidnapped multiple times by the same man. Anna Paquin and Colin Hanks will portray Broberg’s parents, and The White Lotus’ Jake Lacy will play her serial abductor, Robert Berchtold.

Fans anxious to see Phoebe again will just have to wait — at least a year — before they see her slip back into the Ecto-1’s gunner’s chair for another bust. But they can bet on Grace being just as eager as they are. “I’m just excited to do a second one. I’m just excited to be Phoebe.”