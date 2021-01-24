Ghostbusters: Afterlife Star Not Ruling Out Rick Moranis Cameo

As the release calendar once again undergoes wholesale changes, Ghostbusters: Afterlife has been delayed five months from June to November, but fans have been waiting over 30 years to see a genuine continuation of the franchise, so they’ve already shown plenty of patience.

Jason Reitman steps in for his father Ivan by directing the latest installment of the beloved series, looking to wipe away any memories of Paul Feige’s 2016 reboot, which turned out to be one of the most polarizing and divisive movies in recent memory. Of course, nostalgia-driven sequels always face a tough balancing act between relying on the past and looking towards the future, but Afterlife will be hoping to successfully reinvent the Ghostbusters brand for modern audiences while still paying tribute to what came before.

That obviously means cameos, and the majority of the original gang will be back, with one notable exception. Bill Murray revealed last year that Rick Moranis declined the opportunity to sign on, but in a new interview, co-star Ernie Hudson was a lot more vague when asked about a potential surprise appearance from Louis Tully, saying:

“I think the studios probably want to hold that one. I love Rick. But yeah, I’ll let them share that.”

Moranis has barely been in front of a camera over the last quarter of a century, and it would be fair to say that the 67 year-old had a mixed 2020. He showed up in a commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Mint Mobile service, only to be subjected to an unprovoked attack in New York City shortly after. However, he’s set to end his self-imposed exile from cinema in Disney’s upcoming Honey, I Shrunk the Kids reboot opposite Josh Gad, so it can’t be ruled out that he might end up dipping his toes into the comeback waters in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, too.