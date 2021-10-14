Ghostbuster’s Ernie Hudson Says 4th Installment May Be In The Works

Ghostbusters is the beloved movie franchise that has seen its ups and downs over the years, from a long-delayed third installment to a 2016 reboot that brought many mixed feelings for audiences.

But with Ghostbusters: Afterlife around the corner featuring reprisals of some of the people who made the first film, both behind and in front of the lens, it’s a series that may yet have a future after all as one of the original film’s stars is now teasing that an official fourth installment may well be underway.

Ernie Hudson makes a return in Afterlife as the character Winston Zeddemore, In a recent interview with CinemaBlend, he said that he’s heard rumors a fourth film is currently being written, one which he said he would love to return to.

“If they threw it, I would be honored to do it. I’ve heard rumors they’re writing a new one, so we’ll see,” Hudson said in an interview with CinemaBlend.

While Ghostbusters: Afterlife is technically the fourth movie to be made in the franchise, it is eschewing with the events of the 2016 reboot and associated alternative universe, effectively rendering it non-canonical. Afterlife, along with the rumored follow-up currently being written, will both be direct sequels to the first two Ghostbusters films from the 1980s.

The upcoming film follows the grandchildren of Harold Ramis’s Egon Spengler, Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), and Phoebe (McKenna Grace). After Spengler’s daughter, Callie (Carrie Coon), inherits an Oklahoma farmhouse from her deceased father, she and her two children move there. The kids soon unravel the supernatural secrets of their mysterious family history.

You can check out Ghostbusters: Afterlife when it hits theaters on November 19th, 2021.