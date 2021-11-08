Ghostface Claims Another Victim In New Scream Photos

Ghostface claims another victim in these latest promo photos for the new Scream movie. This January, death returns to Woodsboro as yet another copycat murderer starts racking up the kill count in the fifth installment in the meta-horror franchise. It’s been a decade since the Scream series was last in cinemas, so there’s a lot of hype for this one. Especially as it’s a relaunch, not a reboot. Something these new pics make clear.

As shared by Total Film on Twitter, these photos showcase Ghostface on the prowl as well as two familiar faces and one fresh one. In the first image, the masked killer is seen holding a bloodied knife, teasing that he’s just wreaked some carnage. In the second, meanwhile, Ghostface approaches someone crawling along the ground. It looks like they’re a goner. Can you tell who it is? See the photos in the gallery below:

The third image then features David Arquette’s Dewey Riley armed and ready for trouble as he steps out of an elevator with Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter—who’s being pitched as the franchise’s new final girl—by his side. We know that Sam will go to the former sheriff for help once she becomes a target of the latest Ghostface, who’s hunting those related to the original killers, Billy Loomis and Stu Macher.

Last but not least, the fourth pic sees an anguished-looking Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) in the middle of the action. The trailers have shown that Sid, who has started a new life for herself since Scream 4, is reluctantly drawn back to her horror-filled hometown once the killings begin again. Though not depicted in these pics, Courteney Cox is likewise back as Gale Weathers. Newcomers include Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Kyle Gallner, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Jack Quaid.

From Radio Silence filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, Scream slashes into theaters on January 14, 2022.