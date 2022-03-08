Ghostface honors women who slay on International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day is being celebrated across realms of entertainment, and a particularly terrifying horror icon couldn’t miss out on an opportunity to join in.

In a video shared on social media, Scream‘s antagonist — Ghostface, is taking a moment to honor Final Girls who slay. Of course, the ghastly villain also notes that these powerful women make their life hell; it isn’t easy trying to gut these ladies like fish.

For International Women's Day I want to give a shout out to all the Final Girls that make my life hell. #WomensDay pic.twitter.com/sJtglCJLV8 — Scream (@ScreamMovies) March 8, 2022

The most recent installment in the Scream franchise hit theaters in January and introduced us to a slew of new Woodsboro residents. Of course, that meant we were introduced to new Final Girls, too. Mindy Meeks-Martin, alongside Sam and Tara Carpenter, stood up against Ghostface with returning favorites Gale Weathers and Sidney Prescott, to prove that the women truly make the Scream realm what it is.

Final Girls are a staple to horror as a whole, and they’re essential in Woodsboro. Ghostface always has a vendetta, and surviving a crazed killer isn’t a walk in the park. This nod to women who slay also reminds fans that Scream is now available for purchase or rental on digital. So if you missed the love letter to Wes Craven in theaters, you can curl up and enjoy it as you honor women in horror.