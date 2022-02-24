Giant shark sequel ‘Meg 2: The Trench’ adds new cast members

Cameras have been rolling on blockbuster Jason Statham sequel Meg 2: The Trench for a few weeks now, but the first casting information has only just been revealed.

We’ve always known the action icon would be returning as Jonas Taylor, but we didn’t have a clue if any of the other surviving characters from the original were set to join him. As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cliff Curtis, Shuya Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy have been confirmed, while three new additions have also been announced.

Sienna Guillory, Skyler Samuels, and Sergio Peris-Mencheta have signed on for director Ben Wheatley’s effects-driven extravaganza, which has all the potential in the world to be a vastly superior successor to Jon Turteltaub’s entertaining-if-workmanlike original.

Samuels plays a member of Statham’s shark-hunting crew, Guillory will throw on a lab coat to play an applied sciences expert, while Peris-Mencheta takes on antagonistic duties as a mercenary. Beyond that, plot details remain non-existent, and we can expect The Trench to remain shrouded in secrecy for the foreseeable future.

Based on the shooting schedule, we should probably expect Meg 2 to hit theaters in the summer of 2023, where it’ll be hoping to take a bite out of the box office similar in size to that of its predecessor, which earned an impressive $530 million.