Gillian Anderson joins Christian Bale in Netflix’s Edgar Allen Poe movie

Having dropped $55 million just to secure the rights to the movie, Netflix evidently have high hopes for Scott Cooper’s The Pale Blue Eye, which marks the Into the Furnace and Hostiles director’s third collaboration with Christian Bale.

Based on the novel of the same name by Louis Baynard, Bale stars as a veteran detective investigating a string of murders at West Point Academy in 1830, where he’s partnered up with a rookie cadet and aspiring poet named Edgar Allen Poe, who’ll be played by Harry Potter, The Old Guard and The Queens Gambit‘s Harry Melling.

Cooper revealed last month that shooting was poised to begin imminently, and now a raft of new additions have been made to the supporting cast. As per Deadline, The Pale Blue Eye has recruited Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Robert Duvall and many more.

Anderson doesn’t appear in too many movies, so it’s exciting to imagine what the two-time Golden Globe and Emmy winner will bring to the table in a period-set horror thriller, while the rest of the newcomers are all hugely talented. Throw the Bale/Cooper team into the mix, and The Pale Blue Eye has the makings of something truly special.